'Poo-themed' Preston beer firm explains reason for strange choice of name as new range goes on sale

A Preston woman has launched a beer company to raise funds for the cancer charity established in memory of her mother – and she hopes its slightly unusual name will brew interest in both the venture and the reason behind it.

Imogen-Rose Gregory came up with the idea for the business after a family visit to the pub, during which she, her eldest brother and their dad discussed ways of boosting the coffers of The Orange Foundation, which provides practical support to people living with the disease.

It was set up in tribute to Emma Aindow-Gregory who died from bowel cancer - a tragedy which has now prompted the new beer firm’s rather scatological-sounding moniker.

Imogen-Rose said: “As a family, we didn’t want to rely on the continual goodwill of people making donations or us asking for money, mainly because it didn’t sit well with us.

Imogen-Rose Gregory, managing director of the Turtle Head Beer Company

“We wanted to create a way of generating funds for the Foundation through everyday products - and we also wanted to get people talking about bowel cancer.

“We also saw a worrying trend of a reduction in charitable giving, so we knew we had to think differently - [and] we saw that people are far more likely to buy from a company with a strong social purpose.

“Like most things with us, we began joking around, but then, as we discussed it more, we thought, ‘Why not?’

“We started coming up with names for the beers - mostly my brother’s ideas, but they made us laugh and we wanted something fun and provocative. So we hit upon the name of the Turtle Head Brewing Company – it’s a bit of fun, but it gets people talking, which is important."

The aim is for the firm to give 50 per cent of its profits to The Orange Foundation.

Imogen-Rose added: “We’re being realistic about how much we can raise via selling the beer, but if it generates thousands of pounds a year, we’ll be happy. Moreover, if it prompts people to think about checking their poo, then job done.”

The Turtle Head Brewing Company will offer a core range of gluten-free and vegan-friendly beers and a wheat and gluten-free lager. The beers went on sale this week and the range features seven different products:

Magic – an American IPA ABV 5.0

Smooth – an easy-drinking blonde beer ABV 4.3

Drift Wood – a traditional best bitter ABV 4.2

Bricklayer – continental-style lager ABV 4.6

Bricklayer (gluten and wheat-free) – a lighter pale lager ABV 5.2

Ghost - light pale ale ABV 3.0

Gorilla’s Finger - chocolatey porter ABV 5.0

All beers are available via company’s website here.

More information about The Orange Foundation and the services it provides to people living with cancer can be found here.