Cult performer JB Barrington, who sold out at The Lowry in Salford earlier this year, will be bringing his acclaimed show 'Showing POETential' to The Ferret in Fylde Road on Thursday (7pm).

Barrington's unique, gritty style has won him several high-profile fans, including Madness lead singer Suggs, comedian Jonny Vegas and bands Sleaford Mods and Reverend and the Makers who he has supported extensively on tour.

His searing and satirical poetry, delivered in his own unique snarling style, has led to receiving several high-profile commissions. He has produced work for Sky Sports and recorded a segment for Channel 4's Dispatches about the controversial HS2 high-speed rail link project. His poem about men’s mental health was also commissioned as a short film.

JB Barrington will be performing in Preston next Thursday.

Barrington's funny, endearing and nostalgic poetry has made him one of the most powerful performers on the UK scene.

'Showing POETential' delivers a rollercoaster of emotions with a brilliant and imaginative display of poetic writing covering social issues, economics, class and loss.

The Salford-based poet has been on tour with Sleaford Mods, performing in front of huge crowds across England and Scotland, and he supported The Charlatans on the main stage at Kendal Calling.

The cult poet sold out at The Lowry earlier this year.

Suggs from Madness was so impressed by Barrington's book 'Woodchip Anaglypta And Nicotined Artex Ceilings' he took a copy on stage with him at Kendal Calling 2016 during the sell-out Madness Saturday night headline show and read out one of the poems.