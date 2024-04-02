Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Martin Maughan, who is the owner of The Coal Clough pub, is providing free food and hot drinks for people every Monday afternoon from 3pm to 5pm. The kind gesture has been met with a fantastic response and Martin is keen to get the word out to let people know about the initiative.

He said: “I wanted to do something for the community as I know there must be a lot of people out there who will need this. This is not just for homeless people, anyone is welcome, even if they just want to come in for a chat and some company.”

Martin Maughan (centre) the owner of The Coal Clough pub in Burnley celebrates St Patrick's Day with two customers. Martin has started a new initiative at the pub offering free food and a hot drink to the homless and vulnerable on Monday afternoons

Martin said he understands that it may be daunting for people to come along to the pub in Coal Clough Lane, adding: “You will be assured of a warm welcome here from everyone.”

At 23, Martin must be one of Burnley’s youngest mine hosts. Since taking over at the bar he has thrown himself into building up the reputation of the Coal Clough as a friendly local hosting karaoke nights and and also tribute acts. A Meatloaf tribute act on Easter Sunday saw the pub packed to the rafters. Martin, who attended St Augustine’s RC Primary School and Shuttleworth College, has experience in the licensed trade and is a well known singer around Burnley.