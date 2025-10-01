A frozen yogurt parlour that has taken Manchester by storm will a new store in Preston next week.

Frurt, which is known for it’s fun and healthy flavours, will open its 12th store in Friargate at 12pm on Saturday, October 11.

The new 1,300 sqft store next to Frango’s takeaway, will will operate as a full-service site, serving six rotating flavours, half of which are completely vegan. Guests can expect the signature Frurt experience: smooth, premium frozen yogurt paired with an almost endless choice of toppings.

Expanding beyond frozen yogurt, Frurt Preston will also feature a menu of hand-crafted protein and energy balls, perfect for an on-the-go boost, plus a refreshing range of freshly made juices and coffee to keep you fuelled throughout the day.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open our biggest store yet in Preston,” said a Frurt spokesperson. “This location represents a huge milestone for us and offers the perfect opportunity to connect with a vibrant student community and a dynamic city. We’re creating more than just a yogurt shop we’re creating a welcoming space where people can relax, recharge, and enjoy healthy, feel-good treats.”

The opening will also create 12-15 new job opportunities in the area, with applications being taken now at: [email protected]

History of Frurt

Frurt was founded in 2010 by Syed and Shaza Hassan, with a passion to create the perfect frozen yoghurt, that led to other innovative soft serve sorbets, gelato and vegan products. It has since become a multi-award-winning staple of the Manchester food and drink scene.

The business has won several food industry awards and in 2022, its founders were recognised as part of Insider Media’s North West’s 42 under 42, showcasing the leading entrepreneurs in the region.