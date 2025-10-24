Sally’s Garstang shone brightly at the 2025 Wyre Business Awards taking home the prestigious Food, Drink and Accommodation Business of the Year award and seeing its owner, Thea Hesketh, named Business Personality of the Year.

The double win was a highlight of the ceremony held at Fleetwood’s historic Marine Hall on Tuesday, October, 21st.

Now in its tenth year the Wyre Business Awards celebrate the achievements and innovation of local businesses across the borough.

This year’s event was themed around the glamour of the 1930s which brought together more than 160 guests, including business leaders, entrepreneurs and community figures.

Hosted by comedian and actor Justin Moorhouse the evening recognised the outstanding contribution of businesses that drive Wyre’s economy and community spirit.

For Sally’s Garstang, a much-loved restaurant and cafe nestled in the heart of the market town, the recognition marks a proud moment in its journey.

Known for its warm welcome, quality local produce and dedication to sustainability the business has become a staple of Garstang’s food scene.

Wyre Business Awards 2025. | Wyre Council

Councillor Peter Le Marinel, Portfolio Holder for Planning Policy and Economic Development at Wyre Council, praised the winners and finalists: “The Wyre Business Awards are more than just a celebration, they’re a testament to the incredible drive, creativity, and community spirit that define our local businesses.

“Every winner has shown what it means to adapt, innovate, and lead, even in challenging times. I extend my sincere congratulations to all this year’s winners for their outstanding accomplishments.

“These businesses are the heartbeat of our borough, and their success is to be commended. We’re proud to stand beside them and support their continued growth.

“Here’s to another decade of business brilliance!”

With its reputation for excellence and heart for community Sally’s Garstang continues to set the standard for hospitality in the region.

Its success at the Wyre Business Awards not only celebrates a thriving local business but also reflects the growing strength and vibrancy of Wyre’s food and drink sector.

To find out more about the awards, visit: awards.investinwyre.co.uk.