Old Leyland Gates on Golden Hill Lane announced it was reopening back in April, but today it has confirmed that its official opening day will be on Saturday June 25.

The opening of the Leyland pub’s door also comes with the launch of its new ‘Flaming Gill’ menu, which it says will “increase the pubs destinational feel.”

The new menu will have different deals each day, including £5 steak nights (Mondays & Tuesdays), ‘buy one get one free’ burgers (Thursdays) and two ‘pub classic’ meals for £8.99 (Monday to Friday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Leyland Gates will reopen at the end of this month following a £500,000 revamp

The pub, part of the Greene King chain, is reopening following a £500,000 refurbishment, including a brand new, bigger beer garden, which it hopes will make it “the go to pub in warmer weather.”

Greene King had hoped to build a giant timber pergola and huts draped with ‘festoon lighting’ for customers to enjoy their summer pints in a revamped outdoor seating area, but the plans were ditched after South Ribble Borough Council refused planning permission on April 4, saying a larger, busier beer garden would cause an “unacceptable level of noise and disturbance” for those living near the pub.

But flash forward three months later and the pub is now ready for its early summer reopening, having also recruited up to 30 new staff.