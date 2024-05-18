Cadbury is renowned for its chocolate, boasting a line-up of iconic treats like the Flake, Wispa and the timeless Dairy Milk, known globally.
Yet, not all of the company’s creations have stood the test of time, and some Cadbury bars and snacks have been snatched by the cruel hand of fate, vanishing from shelves after being discontinued by the company.
But which were your favourite Cadbury treats that are now a sweet memory. How many do you recall, and which dearly departed treat would you wish to savour once again?
1. Cadbury Spira
The Spira bar came in the form of a hollow twisted spiral of chocolate. There were two spiral fingers in each pack, and the brand was initially only available in the south-west and north-west of England in the mid-1980s, before being rolled out across the country. It was replaced by the much more ubiquitous Twirl in a 2005 rebrand.
2. Cadbury Snowflake
Think of a white chocolate variation on the Twirl, and you’re halfway there - milk chocolate on the outside and soft, flaky white goodness on the inside. Sadly missed. It was renamed as ‘Flake Snow’ three years after launch in 2003, and discontinued just two years later.
3. Cadbury Dream
Cadbury’s take on white chocolate giant Milkybar couldn’t quite topple Nestlé’s chonkier alternative - though it is still available in Australia and South Africa. Cadbury’s real cocoa butter recipe hasn’t completely gone the way of the dodo though; in 2019 it was reintroduced as ‘Cadbury White’.
4. Cadbury Aztec
If the Aztec’s combination of nougat and caramel covered with milk chocolate sounds familers, that’s because it was introduced in 1967 to take on the mighty Mars Bar. A fight that it inevitably lost, it was discontinued in 1978. Cadbury launched a brief comeback with the Aztec 2000 in 2000, but this too was discontinued soon after.
