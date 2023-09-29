News you can trust since 1886
Ocktoberfest 2023: Here's 6 places to enjoy a few German beers and sausages in and around Preston

It’s almost October, and that means it’s nearly time for Ocktoberfest.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 29th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 16:01 BST

The German celebration of all things beer and bratwurst has been embraced in this country in recent years, so we’ve picked out a few places where you can indulge locally.

Immerse yourself in the festivities running now until October 15th. The pub is offering a "truly German experience" as they create their own Bierkeller. Expect an exceptional range of German craft beers from traditional German lagers to rich and flavorful ales.

1. Black Horse, Preston

An Oktoberfest-themed evening and bingo night takes place on September 19 at Holmes Mill, Clitheroe. It will be hosted by Martyn Russo and Danny Finn from Exceed Events.

2. Bowland Beer Hall, Holmes Mill, Clitheroe

A wide selection of craft beer, and German-inspired food options will be on offer at the The Adelphi until October 10.

3. Adelphi, Fylde Road, Preston

The Crafty Beggars third Oktoberfest event is happening from the October 6-8. Expect steins, German beers and live music.

4. Crafty Beggars Ale House, 284 Garstang Rd, Fulwood

