It’s almost October, and that means it’s nearly time for Ocktoberfest.
The German celebration of all things beer and bratwurst has been embraced in this country in recent years, so we’ve picked out a few places where you can indulge locally.
Check out the pages below for more details.
1. Black Horse, Preston
Immerse yourself in the festivities running now until October 15th.
The pub is offering a "truly German experience" as they create their own Bierkeller.
Expect an exceptional range of German craft beers from traditional German lagers to rich and flavorful ales. Photo: Good Beer Guide
2. Bowland Beer Hall, Holmes Mill, Clitheroe
An Oktoberfest-themed evening and bingo night takes place on September 19 at Holmes Mill, Clitheroe.
It will be hosted by Martyn Russo and Danny Finn from Exceed Events. Photo: submit
3. Adelphi, Fylde Road, Preston
A wide selection of craft beer, and German-inspired food options will be on offer at the The Adelphi until October 10. Photo: NW
4. Crafty Beggars Ale House, 284 Garstang Rd, Fulwood
The Crafty Beggars third Oktoberfest event is happening from the October 6-8. Expect steins, German beers and live music. Photo: Good Beer Guide