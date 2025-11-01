Northcote’s Obsession will return in January 2026 with a stellar chef line-up

The Ribble Valley is set to become the epicentre of global gastronomy once again with the return of Northcote Obsession.

17 Nights. 20 Chefs. 25 Michelin Stars. The fine dining festival that has become everyone’s obsession is back.

The culinary world’s most anticipated festival is set to make its return this winter.

Northcote’s Obsession will once again transform the Ribble Valley into the epicentre of global gastronomy when it returns from 23rd January to 8th February 2026.

Now in its 26th year Obsession26 will unite 20 world-class chefs holding a combined 25 Michelin stars for 17 unforgettable nights of culinary artistry at Northcote - the luxury Lancashire hotel and Michelin-starred restaurant led by chef patron director Lisa Goodwin-Allen.

From Chicago and Dubai to Amsterdam, Dublin and London the line-up will bring together some of the most innovative and inspiring chefs from across the globe - each showcasing their own signature style, creativity and identity in the Northcote kitchen.

Launched in 2001 as a celebration of great food, fine wine and friendship Obsession has evolved into one of the world’s most prestigious culinary festivals, yet its ethos remains unchanged: to offer guests an unforgettable dining experience created by the world’s best chefs.

Lisa Goodwin-Allen. Photo: Olivia Brabbs

Chef patron-director at Northcote, Lisa Goodwin-Allen, said: “Every year Obsession grows in ambition and creativity.

“After marking our 25th anniversary last year, the excitement and momentum are stronger than ever.

“Now, with our new owners Alf and Clare Ellis at the helm, Obsession26 is set to be even more special.”

Among the acclaimed chefs joining the line-up is John Chantarasak of one Michelin-starred AngloThai in London, who said:

“As a long-time admirer of Obsession and chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen, I am thrilled to join the line-up for Obsession26 bringing the bold flavours and cooking of AngloThai to Northcote.

“It’s astonishing to read the previous chef names who have graced the Northcote kitchen over the last 25 years. I’m humbled to chalk my name alongside so many great chefs - a true bucket list moment in my career.”

Chef Sujan Sarkar of one Michelin-starred Indienne in Chicago added: “It’s an honour to be part of Obsession26. The event has such an incredible legacy. I’m excited to share my flavours and stories alongside inspiring chefs from around the world.”

Nathan Davies and his team from Vraic on the Isle of Guernsey, said: “We’re just as excited to enjoy the Northcote breakfast and see some familiar friendly faces. As always we will bring smoke and fire and the flavour of our new home in Guernsey.”

Phil Howard of Michelin-starred Elystan Street in London, who will cook on the final night of Obsession26 alongside John Williams MBE of The Ritz (two stars) and Adam Byatt of Trinity (one star), concluded:

“I cannot wait to join forces with these two titans of the industry to showcase some old school magic to the Northcote audience.

“It’s been a while, but I’m looking forward to cooking up a storm at Obsession once again.”

Guests at Obsession26 will enjoy a Louis Roederer Collection 246 Champagne reception followed by a five-course menu paired with wines specially selected by managing director Craig Bancroft and his expert wine team.

Northcote recently retained its Spectator Two Glass Wine Award recognising its exceptional cellar spanning Burgundy, Spain, Portugal and beyond.

Each evening also features bespoke Obsession cocktails inspired by the chefs’ menus, served in the hotel’s atmospheric bar. The official charity partner for Obsession26 is Hospitality Action.

Tickets go on sale Friday 31 October, priced at £235 per person including the Champagne and canapé reception, five-course menu, coffee and petit fours.

Optional wine flights start from around £70 per person.

The line-up:

Friday 23rd January: Lisa Goodwin Allen, Northcote, Ribble Valley (1 star)

Saturday 24th January: David Taylor, Grace & Savour, West Midlands (1 star)

Sunday 25th January: Jason Atherton & Spencer Metzger: Row on 5, London (1 star)

Monday 26th January: Damien Grey, Liath, Co Dublin (2 star)

Tuesday 27th January: Angelo Sato, Humble Chicken, London (2 star)

Wednesday 28th January: Nathan Davies, Vraic, Isle of Guernsey

Thursday 29th January: Gregoire Berger, Kraken, Dubai

Friday 30th January: Allister Barsby, Hide and Fox , Kent (2 star)

Saturday 31st January: Paul Proffitt, Pearl by Paul Proffitt , Denmark (1 star)

Sunday 1st February: Kim Ratcharoen, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay , London (3 star)

Monday 2nd February: John Chantarasak, AngloThai , London (1 star)

Tuesday 3rd February: Tom Spenceley The Ledbury , London (3 star)

Wednesday 4th February: Alex Verhoeven, Hert , Belgium (1 star)

Thursday 5th February: Bas Van Kranen, Flore , Netherlands (2 star, 1 green star)

Friday 6th February: Sujan Sarkar, Indienne , Chicago (1 star)

Saturday 7th February: Jorge Paredes, OMA , London (1 star)

Sunday 8th February:

John Williams MBE, The Ritz, London (2 star), Adam Byatt, Trinity, London (1 star), Phil Howard, Elystan Street, London (1 star).