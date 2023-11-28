News you can trust since 1886
Ninos Cliviger: Shortlist of buyers drawn up for historic former pub and restaurant

A short list of potential buyers has been drawn up for a former Burnley pub that was transformed into a successful Italian restaurant before it suddenly closed around four years ago.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 28th Nov 2023, 12:43 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 12:43 GMT
‘Best bids’ for Ninos in Cliviger are being invited by The Praxis Group real estate management who are acting for the receivers for the property in Red Lees Road. The deadline for bids is next Friday ( December 8th).

Richard Harrison, of Praxis Group, said in terms of use they had received bids from housing developers, care home owners, garden centre operators and people looking to transform the building into their own home.

The former Nino's at The Fighting Cocks in Cliviger, Burnley. A shortlist of buyers has been drawn up fo the historic former pub and restaurant that went on the market in SeptemberThe former Nino's at The Fighting Cocks in Cliviger, Burnley. A shortlist of buyers has been drawn up fo the historic former pub and restaurant that went on the market in September
The former Nino's at The Fighting Cocks in Cliviger, Burnley. A shortlist of buyers has been drawn up fo the historic former pub and restaurant that went on the market in September
Mr Harrison said: “We’ve received over 100 expressions of interest but it has taken some time to sieve through the time-wasters and get to a shortlist of buyers with the wherewithal to buy the site.”

Although Praxis did not quote a guide price, they had turned down early offers over £500,000, were inundated with inquiries and received more than 40 calls the day the ‘For Sale’ board went up in September.

Originally the Fighting Cocks Inn, the owner of Nino’s in Rawtenstall bought the Red Lees Road premises in 2011.

