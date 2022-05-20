Nine of the best sandwich shops in Preston according to Google reviews ahead of British Sandwich Week (May 22-28)

Nine of the best sandwich shops in Preston according to Google reviews

To celebrate British Sandwich Week next week (May 22-28), we have compiled a list of some of the best sandwich shops in Preston.

By Jon Peake
Friday, 20th May 2022, 5:03 pm

Every year British Sandwich Week celebrates the humble sandwich in all its glory as well as the contribution that the sandwich industry makes to the economy. The British Sandwich & Food to Go Association is the trade body behind the celebratory week.

Here are nine of the finest butty makers in Preston according to Google reviews – all with a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5.

1. Scof

Scof of Friargate, Preston, has a rating out of 5 out of 5 from 22 Google reviews. Telephone 01772 253499

2. Deli-licious

Deli-licious on Cannon Street, Preston, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 55 Google reviews. Telephone 01772 827777

3. Nutty Butty

Nutty Butty on Fishergate, Preston, has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 60 Google reviews. Telephone 01772 822689

4. New York Deli Sandwich Bar

New York Deli Sandwich Bar, Lostock Hall, has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 34 Google reviews. Telephone 01772 330904

