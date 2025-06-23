The wait is over Blackpool, Naafiah’s Pizza & Grill has officially opened its doors bringing sizzling flavours and serious buzz right to the heart of the iconic Promenade.

After weeks of teasing glimpses through the windows and tempting menu boards Naafiah’s has launched to the delight of locals and visitors alike. Judging by the early excitement this might just be the town’s newest foodie favourite.

From the fiery ‘Naafiah’s Sizzler Hot Pizza’ to the hearty ‘Mighty Meat’, there’s something for every tastebud. Fan of bold, spicy flavours? The ‘New Mexican’ will have you covered. The ‘Donner Lover’ pizza is already earning cult status.

Owner Suhail Manjra told the Post: "I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Naafiah to Blackpool! Opening a branch here feels like the perfect match, and we’re excited to bring our food to this vibrant community.

“Blackpool’s energy and unique character make it the perfect spot for us, and we can’t wait to share our dishes with both locals and visitors. Being part of Blackpool’s food scene is incredibly exciting, and I look forward to creating a welcoming space where everyone can enjoy great food together."

It’s not just the food turning heads. In a thoughtful touch that speaks volumes about their ethos, Naafiah’s has included a prayer room on site ensuring the venue is welcoming and inclusive for everyone. In a town as diverse as Blackpool it’s a move that’s been met with warm praise.

A recent customer said: “A great new addition to the Promenade and its beautiful.”

A stroll down the Prom sea breeze in your hair and a freshly baked pizza in hand - what more could you want? Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite after a day at the beach or treating the family to a weekend feast, Naafiah’s promises quality, comfort and good food.

Another recent customer said: “I visited from Preston. I tried the chicken burger meal with wings. The food was outstanding, warm & fresh. Good quality chicken. Sauces were provided and very tasty. The people who served me were very hospitable, kind & friendly.”

This new restaurant would mark Naffiah’s first on the Fylde Coast, it’s other branches being on Harewood Road and Manchester Road in Preston; Audley Range and Victoria Street in Blackburn; Colne Road, Burnley; Halliwell Road, Bolton and Blackburn Road, Accrington.