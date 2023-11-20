One of the borough’s longest established cafes has a new face at the helm.

At just 20-years-old Paige Milligan jumped at the chance to become her own boss at the Fat Giraffe in Padiham. The Church Street premises have been renovated and Paige has also changed the menu to put her stamp on the eaterie that first opened in Padiham around 20 years ago.

The hospitality trade is in Paige’s blood as her mum, Paula, runs The Cabin at Barley where Paige and her twin sister Skye, who has her own hair salon, have worked. The family, including dad Adam, are all keen cooks

Owner of The Fat Giraffe Paige Milligan outside her new premises. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“I remember helping with cooking from about the age of 10,” said Paige who lives in Fence. A former pupil at Wheatley Lane Primary School in Fence, Paige attended Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe before going on to do A’levels at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School

She had planned a career in recruitment but decided it wasn’t for her. Paige has two years experience working at Fence Gate restaurant and has her level three qualification in food hygiene.

Paige, who lives in Fence, said: “So far the response has been fantastic from customers old and new and I am really enjoying it. I am prepared to put the work in and I believe you’re never too young to be your own boss.”