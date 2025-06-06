The Villa Wrea Green has launched an all new Small Plates menu and it's a game changer for casual dining in Lancashire.

Whether you're planning a laid-back lunch with friends or simply craving a solo bite with bold flavours this carefully curated menu offers a rich variety of options for every palate.

Available Monday to Saturday from 12pm-9pm and Sundays from 12pm-8pm, the Small Plates menu blends comfort food with modern flair.

Dishes are priced at £7 each or 3 for £20, inviting guests to mix, match and savour a wide selection without breaking the bank.

The Villa in Wrea Green. | TripAdvisor

The menu includes standout items like Buttermilk Fried Chicken with sriracha mayonnaise - crispy, juicy, and packing just the right amount of heat and the indulgent Fried Halloumi served with a punchy chilli jam, sure to be a vegetarian favourite.

For those seeking something richer, the Miso Glazed Pork Belly with sesame seeds and kimchi adds an umami twist and a welcome nod to global flavours.

Seafood lovers aren’t left out either, with Crispy Fish Bites served alongside tartare sauce, and tender BBQ Pork Ribs with a creamy coleslaw ideal for those after something a little smoky.

There are also lighter options like the rustic bread selection with Netherend Farm butter, and a mix of olives and feta, great for grazing or starting things off.

The Villa in Wrea Green. | Google

Served in the elegant yet relaxed setting of The Villa Wrea Green on Moss Side Lane, the new menu elevates the casual dining experience while retaining the venue’s signature warm hospitality.

Perfect for both long lunches or early evening nibbles the menu’s flexible format means you can tailor your meal exactly how you want it.

Bookings are now being taken, visit their website to book: thevillawreagreen.co.uk.