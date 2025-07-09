New McDonald's drive-thru opens its doors next to Asda in Clayton Green

Lancashire’s newest McDonald’s opened in Clayton Green today.

The new drive-thru, next to Asda in Clayton Green Road, welcomed a queue of excited customers through its doors at 11am.

The new McDonald’s was granted planning permission by Chorley Council in November 2024, on the site of the former Beaumont pub which closed in 2023.

The restaurant and drive-thru will open from 6am to midnight, seven days a week.

It was a party-like atmosphere inside the new restaurant as staff greeted their first customers, including 92-year-old local resident Bill.

(left) Bill, 92, was one the first customers to pay a visit to the new McDonald's in Clayton Green when it opened its doors today (Wednesday, July 9) | McDonald's

Posting on Facebook, the restaurant said: “One of our very first customers through the doors this morning was 92-year-old Bill!

“He told us how happy he was to see the restaurant open, especially as he lives just down the road and now has somewhere nearby to enjoy a coffee and a bite to eat.”

