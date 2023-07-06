Langs of Longton: Crispy chilli beef

And so it is with Langs of Longton, which has reopened again after nearly four years and is back in its old home at Much Hoole. Back in the day this was a favourite haunt, with friendly staff, great food and good value to be had.

So would it be the same in its second incarnation or would this reunion be a disappointment?

We needn’t have worried.

While there was a sense of deja vu as we entered the restaurant, the décor in the bar area has been upgraded and in the main restaurant too, to provide a modern environment, with plush dining booths, giving it an upmarket feel. Recognisable, but improved. The staff were friendly and helpful as soon as we arrived, asking if we wanted a drink in the bar or to head to our table.

We opted to sit at our table and started with some nibbles as we waited – crispy zucchini fries with a chilli, lime and yoghurt dip. It was just the thing to wet the appetite – and one of our five a day to boot! A pint of ale and a lime and soda for the driver (me) also went down well.

For my starter I went for the crispy chilli beef noodles with hoi-sin sauce and prawn crackers. The beef was just as crispy as it should be and the texture of the noodles the perfect foil. A good start.

Across the table, husband Bob opted for the black pudding fritter with poached egg and wholegrain mustard sauce. The black pudding was surprisingly light and fluffy and the egg perfectly poached so that its yolk ran down over the fritter at the lightest touch of a knife. Top stuff.

A small rest and another drink and we were on to the main courses – hake for me and blade of beef for Bob.

The hake was an absolute delight and one of the best fish dishes I’ve tasted. The hake was perfectly cooked with crispy skin and wonderfully succulent flakes of fish. It was sitting on top of a wild mushroom and parmesan risotto, fresh asparagus and topped with calamari. Every mouthful was delicious and I noticed during our meal that the same meal went out to quite a few tables – it is obviously a favourite dish at Langs already – and I’m not surprised at all.

The blade of beef was another success. The large portion had been slow-cooked so that it needed only the smallest prod from a fork to fall apart. Again the accompaniments are worth a mention – dauphinoise potato croquettes, sauted, buttered savoy cabbage and a red wine jus –all were delicious.

We had ordered a portion of the chunky chips, which were completely unnecessary but tasty nonetheless, and managed to eat most of them because of that.

It meant, however, that there was no room for pudding, which was a shame as I had my eye on the Taste of Apple – apple spring roll, doughnut and crumble served with custard.

It’s also worth noting that the new Langs has put the ‘mixed platter’ dessert on the menu again – you can choose any three to share. So many people have mentioned this to me over the years since it closed that they may want to beat a path there soon.

The bill came to just over £80 including drinks, although lunch and early evening there is a fixed price menu of £18 for one course and £23 for two, which is great value for the food on offer here.

What else could you want – great food, excellent service and lovely surroundings.

Langs is one old friend we will be meeting up with again very soon!

Langs of Longton is at Unit 9, Bridge Court Liverpool, New Road, Preston PR4 5BF.

Tel: 01772 611766