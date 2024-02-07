Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leighton Cragg said that taking over the reins of The Starkie Arms is quite a challenge but one that he is relishing as locals have welcomed him with open arms.

Leighton, who is running the pub with his partner Lyndsey Murray, said: “We have the best of both worlds as a sports bar but we are also establishing the Starkie as a good live music venue. We have hosted a number of live bands and they have gone down a storm, the place has been packed every time.”

Leighton Cragg has taken over at The Starkie Arms pub in Padiham

Establishing the pub as a good music venue is just part of the story. Leighton is planning to put on free teas for regulars on Mondays and Tuesdays and he is also looking at using the large space behind the pub for a summer festival. He said: “These are ideas we are playing with at the moment as pubs today have to offer something more than just a place to drink to entice customers through the door.

“The Starkie Arms has had a poor reputation in the past but that is changing already. Many customers who came to watch the bands were impressed by the pub and what we have to offer.”

Nelson born Leighton (42) has worked at a variety of pubs across Burnley and Pendle and has management experience. He is also a DJ and his sets, which include karaoke, are popular at the pub.Leighton has also launched a regular quiz at the pub and that has also proved to be a hit.