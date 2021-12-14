Haute Dolci has invested £400,000 on its new-look restaurant inside the city's historic shopping arcade and will open its doors at 11am on Monday, December 27. It replaces the former Heavenly Desserts restaurant, whose 20 staff members have been kept on to work at the new venue

It replaces the former Heavenly Desserts restaurant, whose 20 staff members have been kept on to work at the new venue.

The restaurant chain has 11 branches in the UK - including Blackburn, Bolton and the Trafford Centre - but Preston will be the first Haute Dolci in the UK to offer a daily brunch menu alongside its full Dolci dessert menu.

To celebrate the opening, the new restaurant will be hosting a 'key hunt' in the city centre from December 17, with hidden keys giving those who find them access to a loyalty club with exclusive offers and benefits

The restaurant said its Le Brunch Collection will be available from 11am to 4pm, and will include classic and signature dishes, such as pancakes, French toast and eggs benedict.

You can view the menu for its Blackburn restaurant here.

"Haute Dolci Preston is now a super-chic dining destination, which caters for everyone, no matter whether you’re eating out with friends and family or looking for a great location for a date.

The restaurant is known for its indulgent desserts, such as sweet waffles and pancakes

"Retaining the 20-strong team that served under the Heavenly Desserts banner, visitors to the Preston restaurant can expect to see the same friendly faces and fantastic service at Haute Dolci, in an amazing new setting."

It said people can follow the restaurant’s social media accounts for clues on where to find the keys, which will be hidden in landmarks around the city.

As well as the city centre key hunt, the restaurant will also be hosting an online key giveaway on December 21, ahead of its grand opening.

Key holders will then be able to secure a 25% discount at the Preston restaurant, which can be claimed any time from its opening on December 27 through to January 27.

Haute Dolci restaurants are known for their distinctive interiors and the brand has invested £400,000 in the Miller Arcade site.

Mr Bhayat added: “Our team has worked exceptionally hard to make sure that everything is ready ahead of the big day and now we can’t wait to welcome customers through the doors — we know they’re going to love it!”

For more information on the Haute Dolci brand or to make a reservation for the new Preston restaurant, you can visit hautedolci.co.uk.