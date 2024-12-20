Nationwide steak restaurant Beefeater is celebrating 50 years of great grills and even greater times.

Celebrating 50 years of great grills and even greater times, nationwide steak restaurant, Beefeater, is rolling back the years with its new festive menus, featuring nostalgic classics of Christmases gone by.

Bringing festive sparkle this season, Beefeater’s great value menus of its much-loved classics is available from just £23.95.

Brimming with iconic flavours you know and love, enjoy that festive feeling with the three course Festive Set Menu, with something for every palate.

Choose from the likes of chicken liver and brandy paté; and the 50th anniversary double-crunch prawns, a twist on the classic prawn cocktail that harks back to Beefeater’s glory days and fan favourites; before raising the steaks with the retro classic Steak Dianne, served with a rich and

creamy mushroom sauce. Retro desserts worth devouring include a traditional Christmas pudding and the 50th Black Forest Gateau.

Come the big day, celebrate Beefeater style with friends and family and tuck into a three-course Christmas Day feast from £59.95. From a traditional roast turkey with all the trimmings, to the decadent steak experience with truffle and porcini butter, plus mince pies and a hot drink, there is no better place to raise a glass to the holly jolly season.

The gift that keeps on giving, Beefeater will also be offering lucky diners the chance to win big (like 50th anniversary style big) this Christmas with its 50th Birthday Bonanza competition, with a number of beefy prizes up for grabs, from iPad minis and Air Pods, to 40% off Beefeater mains and a free bottle of wine for the table!

Whether it’s a day out with grandparents, large family celebrations or a catch up with friends, experience the festive magic at Beefeater. Book your visit now...yule be sorry to miss it, visit https://www.beefeater.co.uk/en-gb!