National Sausage Roll Day: Here's EVERY Greggs shop in Preston and their rating on Google reviews
It’s National Sausage Roll Day today (Monday, June 5) – a day dedicated to the savoury puff pastry treat.
By Jon Peake
Published 6th Mar 2023, 16:33 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 10:03 BST
There are 10 Greggs shops in Preston – and Greggs are known to bake a mean sausage roll – and they all have different ratings by customers on Google reviews.
Here are the Greggs shops in Preston and how they are rated by their customers, so get down to your favourite bakery, tuck in and enjoy National Sausage Roll Day
