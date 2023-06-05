News you can trust since 1886
National Sausage Roll Day: Here's EVERY Greggs shop in Preston and their rating on Google reviews

It’s National Sausage Roll Day today (Monday, June 5) – a day dedicated to the savoury puff pastry treat.
By Jon Peake
Published 6th Mar 2023, 16:33 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 10:03 BST

There are 10 Greggs shops in Prestonand Greggs are known to bake a mean sausage roll – and they all have different ratings by customers on Google reviews.

Here are the Greggs shops in Preston and how they are rated by their customers, so get down to your favourite bakery, tuck in and enjoy National Sausage Roll Day

Below are all the Greggs shops in Preston ranked by Google reviews

1. All the Greggs shops in Preston ranked

Below are all the Greggs shops in Preston ranked by Google reviews Photo: Google

Greggs at St George's Shopping Centre on Orchard Street has a rating of 4 out of 5 from 3 Google reviews

2. St George's Shopping Centre

Greggs at St George's Shopping Centre on Orchard Street has a rating of 4 out of 5 from 3 Google reviews Photo: Google

Greggs on Fishergate has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 from 190 Google reviews

3. Fishergate

Greggs on Fishergate has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 from 190 Google reviews Photo: Google

Greggs at BP Service Station on Fleetwood Road has a rating of 4.1 out of 5 from 50 Google reviews

4. BP Service Station, Fleetwood Road

Greggs at BP Service Station on Fleetwood Road has a rating of 4.1 out of 5 from 50 Google reviews Photo: Google

