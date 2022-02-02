National Pizza Day 2022: Here are the top 10 pizza places in Preston, according to Google reviews

We've trawled Google for the top-rated pizza places in Preston so you don't have to ... and these are the top 10 eateries rated 4.7 stars out of 5 or above in the city.

So all that's left for you to do is decide which one you fancy and what your want!

Have a happy National Pizza Day!

1. Luciano's Cafe/Pizzeria Watling Street Road, Fulwood, Preston - 5 stars. Google reviewer: "The best pizza I've found around Preston hands down. I had a 12 inch margarita and every element of the pizza was exceptional."

2. Pitstop Pizza Friargate, Preston - 5 stars. Google reviewer: "Went here last week and the pizza was to die for!"

3. Volare Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston - 4.8 stars. Google reviewer: "Best pizza in Preston. Been to Naples and Volare pizza tastes just like traditional Italian pizza."

4. Pizza Panda Friargate, Preston - 4.8 stars. Google reviewer: "Very good service and food Excellent."