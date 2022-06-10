The popularity of Micropubs has boomed in the last decade with hundreds popping up all across the country and dozens in Preston.

Some of them have their own microbrewery attached and they make a great, cosy meeting place for friends.

Here are 13 of the best in Preston according to Google reviews. They are all rated 4.7 out of 5 stars or above:

Preston has plenty of micropubs to celebrate National Beer Day in

Crafty Beggars Ale House - 284b Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston

Rating 5. One reviewer said: "Small cosy micro pub with an excellent selection of ales, wine and spirits. Food service is available with great tastings pizzas on the menu. Highly recommend a visit here."

Beer Brothers Brewing Company - 335 Ranglet Road, Walton Summit Centre, Preston

Rating 4.9. One reviewer said: "Friendly and genuine staff. Beers great. Brewing setup on display."

Enjoy a pint or two on National Beer Day

The Tap End - 450 Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston

Rating 4.9. One reviewer said: "Such a friendly little bar with amazing guest beers and fantastic staff. Always a pleasure."

Bar 47 - 47 Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton, Preston

Rating 4.9. One reviewer said: "Great bar friendly people and good atmosphere. Also platters are yummy."

Lostock Ale - Lostock Hall, Preston

Rating 4.8. One reviewer said: "One of the best micro pubs in the area. Serving fab real ales and Ray the owner is great to talk to and is the consummate landlord."

Brig 'N' Barrel - 188 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston

Rating 4.8. One reviewer said: "Top micro pub. Great choice of beers. And great atmosphere."

Tap & T'Ales - 859 Whittingham Lane, Whittingham, Goosnargh, Preston

Rating 4.8. One reviewer said: "Excellent place for a drink with a relaxing atmosphere. Staff very friendly and welcoming."

Beer Box - Unit 3, 143 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston

Rating 4.7. One reviewer said: "Our favourite local micropub with friendly staff. Sundays are always fun with guest performers."

Tap & Vent - 4 Towneley Road, Longridge, Preston

Rating 4.7. One reviewer said: "A brilliant micro pub with a wide selection of beers and ciders on draught and bottled. Perfect for sitting outside on a summers evening as there is seating indoor and out."

Plug and Taps - 32 Lune Street, Preston

Rating 4.7. One reviewer said: "Such a gorgeous tap room with an excellent range of beers and a real sense of community."

Applejacks Microbar - 83 Berry Lane, Longridge, Preston

Rating 4.7. One reviewer said: "Great little microbar, always with a changing variety of cask ales, lagers, wines and spirits. They also do a good number on coffee. They have made great use of a small space. Well recommended."

Hoppy Days Real Ale Room - 36A Derby Road, Longridge, Preston

Rating 4.7. One reviewer said: "Cannot praise this place too highly. The charming, friendly welcome everyone receives is priceless. The beer is very well presented and the range available is always varied and well chosen."

The Vestry Taproom - Express House, Church Road, Tarleton, Preston