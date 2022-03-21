You might be thinking of breakfast in bed or a surprise Sunday lunch in a country pub.
Perhaps you’ll allow mum to watch back to back episodes of Game of Thrones.
All of these things should happen (I’m dropping super-large hints here).
Mum might also like a surprise sip of something pretty, something zappy, or something fizzy.
I’m happy to help out with that one!
Here's a selection of wines for Mother’s Day and a perfectly-named gin too.
1. Les Pionniers 2013 Vintage Champagne
If mum loves champagne, then this is a soar-away treat. It oozes class (and so it should, as its made by a top champagne house exclusively for the Co-op). The aromas and flavours are delicious and complex with butter, lemon, caramelised apples (imagine the crunchy bit on the edges of an apple crumble). Soft, giddy bubbles play in the glass, bringing an air of celebration to mum’s special day.
£27, from the Co-op.
Photo: jane clare
2. Crémant de Die, Cave Poule
A crémant from France is made in the same way as champagne. This one is dry and fruity, and wow, look at that for such a pretty bottle. It speaks of happiness and giving. The wine has flowers, pears, apples, a hint of toast and a lip-smack of minerality.
It is one of the wines in the online society’s Value with Values campaign which runs until March 28. £10.95, The Wine Society
Photo: Jane Clare
3. Villa Maria Earth Garden
This sauvignon blanc from New Zealand isn’t as full throttle on the senses as many a sauvignon blanc from that country can be. It has a tropical nose of passion fruit, melon, kiwi, and lime; but you’re not thrown back against the wall reeling from the power of it. Don’t get me wrong, each sip is still vibrant and expressive. It’s a pretty label, which to me, speaks of hugs for mums.
£10.50, Tesco
Photo: jane clare
4. The Falls Canadian Riesling
If mum loves the palate-teasing zippiness of a sauvignon blanc, then a riesling would be a good alternative to be a part of her life on Mother’s Day. This grape variety is a wonder; it can be many things to many people, but often is an unsung hero. Just like a mum. This wine from Aldi has citrus notes, of lemon and lime and leaves your mouth watering.
£8.99, Aldi
Photo: jane clare