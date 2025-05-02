Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 1,500 people have signed a petition to save a gourmet burger van in a Leyland pub car park.

Smokies lost its home at Dunkirk Hall pub this week after South Ribble planning officers deemed it “too close to schools”.

Councillors kicked out a bid by Smokies to keep serving up its burgers from the car park of Dunkirk Hall

The food truck, which specialises in ‘smashed’ gourmet burgers, was refused planning permission for its outlet in the pub’s car park - but fans of Smokies are demanding the Council reconsider its decision.

Smokies operates another branch in the car park of the Red Lion Hotel in Longton, which was granted planning permission just over a year ago. It moved to that location in November 2023 having originally opened in the grounds of the Black Bull in the village in March 2021.

The food truck, which specialises in 'smashed' gourmet burgers, was refused planning permission for its outlet in the pub's car park - but fans of Smokies are demanding the Council reconsider its decision

More than 1,500 people have put their names to a petition calling on planning officers to allow Smokies to continue trading at the pub, at the junction of Dunkirk Lane and Schleswig Way.

Sam Carroll, who runs the burger joint's branch in Leyland, launched the petition following the Council's refusal on Monday (April 28).

Sam Carroll, who runs the burger joint’s branch in Leyland, launched the petition following the Council’s refusal on Monday (April 28).

He says 18 jobs could be at risk if Smokies are unable to keep their Leyland branch open.

He said: “Smokies has been refused permission to serve food on the car park of The Dunkirk Hall, Leyland. The reasons for refusal are;

“The impact on the area around the Grade II-listed Dunkirk Hall building, and with its close proximity to several local schools, it would fail to promote healthy communities.

“Our argument for the first reason, Dunkirk being a Grade II listed building, is that the Smokies trailer is a reversible structure. Meaning that we can leave at any time and there is no permanent structure. We have no bright lights, take up only 3 parking spaces.

The Dunkirk Hall pub in Leyland

“The second reason, being close to schools. There are other takeaways within closer proximity to the schools mentioned, not to mention vape shops as well within 100m of the schools.

“We are only open during school hours on Friday from 2-3pm, all other hours we operate are outside of school hours.

“We think that it is the parents responsibility to know what their kids are eating at that point, not ours. Also our food is all locally sourced, fresh produce, probably containing more nutritional value than most school dinners.

“We think the reasons for refusal are not valid and we will be appealing our case.

“We have 18 members off staff whose jobs could be at risk if we can’t keep our second location open.

“We hope the community can get behind us to fight and win this case, the support we have received has been unbelievable.

“All we ask is for you to sign this petition if you agree that the refusal is unreasonable.”