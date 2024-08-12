Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mindful Chef, the UK's highest rated, B Corp certified recipe box, is delighted to announce the return of “The Big Mindful Chef Clean Up” which will take place from Saturday 31st August - to Sunday 1st September.

Now in its sixth year, the initiative, which began on the beaches, will also cover streets, riverbanks, woodlands and city parks in what will be the biggest clean-up yet.

Since its first clean up in 2019, the Mindful Chef community has bagged over 475,000 litres of rubbish (enough to climb up and down Mount Everest 10 times).

To mark this success, the team is offering anyone who signs up for the Big Clean Up the chance to win a Shepherd’s Hut stay for two with breakfast at the luxury Devon Manor House hotel, Lympstone Manor plus dinner at sustainable seafood restaurant, Rockfish (worth over £700!).

Mindful Chef will also feature four exclusive dishes on its menu, inspired by Rockfish, for its community to enjoy.

The Mindful Chef story began nearly ten years ago on a fishing boat off the Devon coast where the founders Myles Hopper & Giles Humphries came up with the idea to deliver fresh, locally sourced meals to homes across the UK.

It’s, therefore, no surprise that the founders are -big fans of Rockfish, founded by respected chef and seafood expert Mitch Tonks, who shares Mindful Chef’s Devon heritage and passion for fresh local ingredients.

Mindful Chef became the first recipe box company to certify as a B Corp in 2018.

As an ambassador for the MSC, both Mitch and Rockfish are passionate about “doing seafood right”, and dedicated to quality, sustainability and traceability whilst helping people enjoy delicious produce sourced daily straight from the harbour.

Together with Mitch, Mindful Chef has created four sensational fish suppers inspired by the Rockfish menu. The recipes feature tender grilled sea bream, premium butterflied sea bass, succulent smoked haddock and delicious wild-caught cod, and are available to order on the Mindful Chef menu from the 11th - 24th August.

Plus, as a thank you for your support, anyone who signs up to the Big Clean Up could be in with a chance of winning a Shepherd’s Hut stay for two with breakfast at the luxurious 5* Lympstone Manor, and dinner at our favourite sustainable seafood restaurant, Rockfish.

Mindful Chef co-founder, Myles Hopper comments: “The Mindful Chef story began on a fishing boat moored at Lympstone, just off the Devon coast. This year we’re excited to be going back to our roots to partner with some of our favourite Devon-based brands as a thank you to our amazing community. It’s incredible the impact we can have when we come together, so grab your friends & family and join us on 31st August - 1st September to do good, and feel good!”

For more information and to sign up to the Mindful Chef Big Clean Up, visit: https://www.mindfulchef.com/cleanup