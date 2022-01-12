Meet the new head chef at Hipping Hall, Kirkby Lonsdale

Renowned for a career working within many of the country’s most prominent Michelin starred hotel restaurants, Peter has unveiled his first collection of menus at Hipping Hall in Kirkby

Lonsdale reflecting the restaurant’s location on the borders of Lancashire, Yorkshire, and Cumbria.

Peter Howarth, one of the UK’s finest culinary experts, has arrived at Hipping Hall as head chef

Dishes on offer include native lobster, sesame, red pepper, caviar; roasted John Dory, sardine, bacon, razor clam; Gressingham duck, five spice, carrot, sloe; Lancashire suckling pig, leek,

Mrs Kirkham’s; and Eshton Herdwick lamb, haslet; and hotpot; and Plum, meringue, bergamot, yoghurt.

Peter, formerly head chef at the Devonshire Arms at Bolton Abbey, said: “I have gained huge amounts of inspiration from the surrounding three counties throughout my career, and it’s

brilliant to now be working more closely with local artisans and continuing to raise the profile of the produce available here.

One of the new dishes at Hipping Hall

"I’m thrilled too, to have brought Tom and Ben with me from The Devonshire Arms – they both fell in love with the restaurant with rooms and the local area, and are brimming with

enthusiasm and excitement for their next chapter at Hipping Hall.”

The restaurant at Hipping Hall is open for dinner from Wednesday to Sunday and for lunch from Friday to Sunday.

There are also 15 bedrooms split across the main house, the cottage and the recently renovated stables.

Early 2022 will see the five bedrooms in the stables as well as the adjacent lounge and dining room available to book exclusively, including an dinner hosted by Peter and his team.

Visit www.hippinghall.com for further information to make a booking.