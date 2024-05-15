McDonald's unveils its summer menu including Skittle McFlurry's, Chicken Select Shareboxes and The Hat Trick
McDonald’s UK & Ireland has unveiled an exciting new menu built for fans ahead of a summer of sport this year.
The new menu by the fast-food giants will arrive on May 29 and will bring back some fan-favourites as well as new items.
Customers can score a win with their new burger, The Hat Trick which includes three 100% beef patties, with two slices of cheese, grilled onions, mustard, and ketchup all in a glazed sesame seed bun.
Continuing with the sport theme, McDonald’s have released their Chicken Sharebox where people can be a team-player and share six Chicken Selects, twelve Chicken McNuggets, plus two McNuggets dips and two Selects dips.
Or if Selects are more your go-to, Mcdonald’s welcomes the new Chicken Selects Sharebox. The perfect pre-match motivation or post-match pick me up, accompanied by three Selects® dips.
Speaking of dips, McDonald’s fans rejoice, a new and improved Garlic Mayo and Sweet and Smoky BBQ are being added permanently to menus as the perfect chicken companion, joining the much-loved Sweet Chilli.
A real fan-favourite is returning as Mozzarella Bites are back! Offering a warm and gooey centre encased in a golden crispy coating, the perfect indulgence with a rich tomato dip.
The iconic McFlurry just got candied, this new dessert is a sweet collaboration that will get
even the savoury fans listening, with the summery Skittles McFlurry.
A soft dairy ice cream swirled with chewy Skittles fudge pieces and sugary pearls, topped with purple Skittles-flavoured sauce.
For those who favour a hot dessert, discover the Galaxy Chocolate and Raspberry Pie – a delicious combination of smooth chocolate and sweet fruit.
Plus, some much-loved menu items are returning such as the Iced Latte as well as the Galaxy Caramel McFlurry!
