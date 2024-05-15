Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new menu features some new items and a host of fan favourites will also be making their return!

McDonald’s UK & Ireland has unveiled an exciting new menu built for fans ahead of a summer of sport this year.

The new menu by the fast-food giants will arrive on May 29 and will bring back some fan-favourites as well as new items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers can score a win with their new burger, The Hat Trick which includes three 100% beef patties, with two slices of cheese, grilled onions, mustard, and ketchup all in a glazed sesame seed bun.

The new Hat Trick burger which is a new item coming to McDonald's Menu.

Continuing with the sport theme, McDonald’s have released their Chicken Sharebox where people can be a team-player and share six Chicken Selects, twelve Chicken McNuggets, plus two McNuggets dips and two Selects dips.

Or if Selects are more your go-to, Mcdonald’s welcomes the new Chicken Selects Sharebox. The perfect pre-match motivation or post-match pick me up, accompanied by three Selects® dips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of dips, McDonald’s fans rejoice, a new and improved Garlic Mayo and Sweet and Smoky BBQ are being added permanently to menus as the perfect chicken companion, joining the much-loved Sweet Chilli.

The new Chicken Select Sharebox which comes with nine selects and three dips.

A real fan-favourite is returning as Mozzarella Bites are back! Offering a warm and gooey centre encased in a golden crispy coating, the perfect indulgence with a rich tomato dip.

The iconic McFlurry just got candied, this new dessert is a sweet collaboration that will get

even the savoury fans listening, with the summery Skittles McFlurry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A soft dairy ice cream swirled with chewy Skittles fudge pieces and sugary pearls, topped with purple Skittles-flavoured sauce.

For those who favour a hot dessert, discover the Galaxy Chocolate and Raspberry Pie – a delicious combination of smooth chocolate and sweet fruit.