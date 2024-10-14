McDonald’s UK announces £5 meal deal after fans demand 'adult Happy Meal' - what's included

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 14th Oct 2024, 16:50 BST
This will certainly be a new lunch time favourite 🍔
  • McDonald’s UK launches meal deal for only £5
  • The deal includes four menu items including burger option, fries, nuggets and a drink
  • The deal comes after fans demand ‘adult happy meal’

Fast food legend McDonald’s has launched its first ever £5 meal deal in the UK and Ireland. 

After demand from fans for McDonald’s UK to launch a Happy Meal, the fast food restaurant has now announced a ‘meal deal’, which consists of four menu items. 

The brand-new offering includes the choice of either a Cheeseburger or a Mayo Chicken, Medium Fries, four Chicken McNuggets and a Medium Soft Drink.

McDonald’s launch £5 meal deal following success in the US (Photo: Red Consultancy)McDonald’s launch £5 meal deal following success in the US (Photo: Red Consultancy)
McDonald’s launch £5 meal deal following success in the US (Photo: Red Consultancy) | Red Consultancy

Priced at only £5, the meal deal offers a saving of £2.50 compared to buying each of the items individually. 

The price of each item usually is as follows; Cheeseburger (£1.39), Mayo Chicken (£1.39), Chicken McNuggets - four Pieces (£2.79 based on price of six), Medium Carbonated Soft Drink (£1.59) and Medium Fries (£1.69).

Following the success of the McDonald’s meal deal being launched in the US for $5, many UK fans demanded the fast food chain to bring it to the UK. 

One social media user wrote: “Please bring this to the UK”, while another wrote: “Fingers crossed this gets launched in the UK”.

The £5 meal deal will be served from 11am but isn’t available on delivery, and is only served in participating restaurants. 

Restaurants not participating in the promotion include:

  • Cobham MSA
  • Plymouth New George Street
  • Plymouth Marsh Mills
  • Plymouth Tavistock Road
  • Plymouth New George Street
  • Plymouth Billacombe
  • Saltash
  • Plymouth Burrington Way
  • Walkden
  • Tyldesley
  • ASDA Leigh
  • Leigh
  • Leigh Retail Park
  • Teeside
  • Stockton On Tees
  • Portrack Lane
  • Thornaby Road
  • Holyhead Road, West Brom

What do you think of McDonald’s UK £5 meal deal? Let us know in the comment section below 👇

