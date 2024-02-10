McDonald's forced to remove item from menu because it's too popular

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After three years off the menu, prayers, pleads and even petitions were answered when McDonald's proudly brought back the Breakfast Wrap on Wednesday, February 7.

Whilst McDonald’s predicted fans would be thrilled with this news, they did not anticipate just how much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to an unprecedented demand, McDonald’s has had to temporarily remove the Breakfast Wrap from the menu, to avoid running out of all wider breakfast items.

In particular, McDonald's UK's Twitter/X account confirmed that the popularity of the Breakfast Wrap had led to a shortage of eggs.

When asked why other breakfast items were still running that require eggs, McDond's UK replied: "We’ve paused sales of the breakfast wrap to ensure we don’t run out of everything in it, given that delicious thing includes basically the entire breakfast menu we figured it’s better to lose one item for a couple of days than every breakfast option."

Due to popular demand McDonald’s has temporarily removed the Breakfast Wrap from menus.

The breakfast wrap was removed from today but McDonald's has reassured fans that "it’s not goodbye, it’s just ‘see you very soon’" to the breakfast favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Breakfast Wrap will be making its iconic return (once again) hopefully next week.

McDonald's UK addded: "We thank every single fan of the Breakfast Wrap for your egg-ceptional patience and understanding."

Since the devasting news of the Breakfast Wrap's farewell broke, customers took to Twitter/X to express their disappointment:

@_ChelseaLB: "Are you joking me? Whys the breakfast wrap gone already I was waiting until today to have one ffs"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@dilldwyer03: "@McDonaldsUK get a breakfast wrap sent to me or i wanna fight with Ronald McDonald"

@djt81: "@McDonaldsUK disappointed that you've brought the breakfast wrap back then stop it again, due to egg shortage, apparently. If that's the case why don't you discontinue the garbage that is the mcmuffin" @lufc_bishop: "So I have been calling for it back for years then had to wait all week for the weekend so I’m free from work to get one and now you don’t do them. I am not happy"