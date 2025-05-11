MARRA* x Lewis Bassett: June Pop-Up Announced

By Michaela Wilson
Contributor
Published 11th May 2025, 20:58 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 08:56 BST
Lancaster’s pop-up restaurant MARRA* returns this June for its third monthly event—this time in collaboration with chef, award-winning podcaster, and food writer Lewis Bassett.

With a deep love for British culinary traditions—from a proper pint to a perfect pudding—Lewis brings a modern, thoughtful approach to comforting classics. His experience spans Michelin-starred kitchens (including The Ritz), Mediterranean and French cuisine, and the hearty welcome of the British gastropub.

Expect a menu that’s playful, elegant, and unapologetically delicious.

🎟 Tickets now available: www.marra-marra.com

Related topics:LancasterMichelin
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice