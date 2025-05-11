MARRA* x Lewis Bassett: June Pop-Up Announced
Lancaster’s pop-up restaurant MARRA* returns this June for its third monthly event—this time in collaboration with chef, award-winning podcaster, and food writer Lewis Bassett.
With a deep love for British culinary traditions—from a proper pint to a perfect pudding—Lewis brings a modern, thoughtful approach to comforting classics. His experience spans Michelin-starred kitchens (including The Ritz), Mediterranean and French cuisine, and the hearty welcome of the British gastropub.
Expect a menu that’s playful, elegant, and unapologetically delicious.
🎟 Tickets now available: www.marra-marra.com