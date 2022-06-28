A major refurbishment is on the cards for a landmark Lostock Hall pub, with work scheduled to start once a permanent licensee has been recruited.

The £190,000 investment by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars would completely revamp The Pleasant Retreat in the centre of Lostock Hall, with the company hoping to turn “the dated local into a stylish, premium pub with a reputation for superb cask and craft beers, spirits and wines.”

The pub would also be renamed The Tap & Barrel to signal its new direction, as depicted in the artist’s impression.

The Pleasant Retreat in Lostock Hall is set for a major revamp and name change following large investment. Image: Bernard Platt

The project would restore and redecorate the outside of the prominent pub, adding new signage, lighting and café-style seating at the front to enhance the village.

A disused rear courtyard would become an alfresco area with murals, festoon lighting and brightly coloured furniture seating 38 people plus a giant 4m x 4m umbrella for year-round use.

An equally dramatic makeover of the inside would open up the pub and install a “stunning” new central bar.

The new decor will be of a contemporary design incorporating exposed brickwork, an eclectic mix of upcycled furniture, feature wallpaper, quirky artwork, leather chairs and copper pendant lighting.

An artist’s impression of the pub post refurbishment.

Further proposed changes include refitting the kitchen so that food can be introduced, and installing a barista-quality coffee machine enabling coffee to be served throughout the day.

The three bedroomed licensee accommodation above the pub would also be upgraded as part of the project.

Tracy Duncan, area manager for Star Pubs & Bars said: “The Pleasant Retreat is a beautiful pub in a fantastic location; we want to preserve it for future generations to enjoy and ensure its long term success. Our plans have been delayed by the pandemic, but we’ve kept the pub open with the help of temporary managers. We’re now keen to crack on: all we need is the right licensee. It’s an extremely exciting opportunity. The project would transform The Pleasant Retreat, broadening its appeal and providing many more reasons for people to visit. It would be like a completely different pub and bring something new to Lostock Hall.”

Anyone interested can find out more about leasing The Pleasant Retreat by calling 08085 949596 or clicking here.