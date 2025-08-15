Longridge couple take over beloved Applejacks Microbar on Berry Lane

A well-known local microbar is entering an exciting new chapter with husband-and-wife duo Adam and Chantelle Wright taking over Applejacks Microbar, located in the heart of Longridge on Berry Lane.

Adam and Chantelle, who have called Longridge home for the last 11 years, officially took over the keys to Applejacks in August.

The couple met 17 years ago in Lancaster - Adam, a local to the area, and Chantelle, originally from London, who moved north to attend Lancaster University. They've been together since 2008 and tied the knot three years ago.

The transition marks a significant life change for both. Chantelle, who has been a teacher at Hillside Specialist School and College in Longridge for the past 14 years, is ready to embrace something new, while Adam brings experience from both the energy sector and bar management, a combination that will serve them well in running the much-loved venue.

Applejacks Microbar is no stranger to the Longridge community. The venue first opened its doors in February 2019 after long-time fruit and veg shop owners Tom and Gill Jackson transformed their family business of 21 years into a quirky and welcoming microbar. Specialising in cask ales, craft lagers, gins and ciders, Applejacks also offers a range of hot drinks.

Set across two floors, the venue includes the upstairs ‘Apples & Pears’, a stylish wine bar and function space that was renovated during the COVID-19 pandemic. The upstairs space has hosted everything from private parties to community meetings and includes its own private bar.

Applejacks' popularity was formally recognised when it was named Pub of the Season by the CAMRA Central Lancashire branch, a testament to its quality offerings and vibrant atmosphere.

The ground floor hosts the main bar, as well as plenty of seating and quirky features throughout.

Chantelle and Adam can’t wait to get started

Adam and Chantelle have been long-time supporters of Applejacks and are passionate about continuing its community focus. Adam, a familiar face to many as Longridge’s Father Christmas during festive events, also raises money annually for Miles for Mitchie, a local charity supporting children with cancer and their families.

As part of their new stewardship, the couple is planning to introduce fun, community-driven fundraising activities at Applejacks, including bar bingo and football card-style games to raise money for the cause.

Looking ahead, Adam and Chantelle hope to expand the use of the ‘Apples & Pears’ space, not only for private functions but also as a relaxing lounge area where patrons can enjoy a cocktail with friends or unwind with a book and a drink. They are also planning specialised evenings, including autism-friendly nights.

The purchase was successfully arranged through Pendle Hill Properties, whose Longridge office sits directly opposite Applejacks on Berry Lane.

Adam Wright, said: “We are so excited to be taking on this new challenge. The support we’ve already received from the local community and from Tom and Gill has been amazing. Thank you to everyone for making us feel so very welcome and for supporting us with our new venture.

“Applejacks is already a fantastic place, Tom and Gill have worked so hard to create a thriving business - we just want to build on what has been created. We want the space to be used by the community and want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable.”

Chantelle Wright said: “As a couple, we wanted to do something together – we both wanted a new challenge, something we could get our teeth stuck into.

“We couldn’t have done it without Pendle Hill Properties. Andrew and the team have been incredible from the start - they’ve supported us at every stage, kept us fully informed, and genuinely cared about helping us take this step.”

Andrew Turner, Managing Director of Pendle Hill Properties, said: "We’re delighted to have helped Adam and Chantelle secure Applejacks - it’s a fantastic business with a brilliant legacy, and we know they are the perfect fit to take it forward. Their passion for the local area and their strong community values makes them the ideal people to take over."

For more information, visit www.pendlehillproperties.co.uk or contact Pendle Hill Properties on 01772 319421.