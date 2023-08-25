A popular nightspot in Longridge had closed its doors for good.

Bartley's named after Rock FM DJ’ Mark Freejack's son opened in August 2020 however it has now been cleared out and closed just three years later.

Bartley’s announced their closure on the July 26 this year holding a ‘Final Bartleys Weekender’, with Mark announcing to his Facebook followers: “After 3 years its time to move on to our next nightime adventure.”

The bar, which sits on Berry Lane in Longridge has been emptied out with all signs of the former bar removed and instead a large poster reading ‘bar for rent’ situated in the window.

There has been no official announcement of what will happen to the bar which has also been known as ‘Billy’s Bar’ and ‘Quench’.

Mark, who had worked for Rock FM for 32 years, said previously: “Everything must go before a exciting new refurb so bring cash for all you favourite drinks.”

Bartley’s Facebook page now reads: ‘We came we saw we ate we drank we danced’.