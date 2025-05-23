A new pub is set to open at the former Rum Jacks Irish Bar in Leyland town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Leyland-themed mural on the side of the former Rum Jacks Irish Bar, now closed, in Towngate, Leyland | Lee Dixon

The bar’s eye-catching Irish-themed mural on the side of the building in Malden Street has been painted over with a new “Made in Leyland” theme, celebrating the town’s heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new mural is the work of Preston artist Shawn Sharpe, who also painted the Rum Jacks mural. It features historic street scenes of the town, as well as the Leyland Motors tanks and buses which put the town on the map.

Nothing has been confirmed at this stage, but whispers around town suggest the new owners of the Towngate venue will re-name the bar The Ship.

Work has been taking place inside the bar this week, with those behind the new venture reportedly keen to open in time for summer.

More to follow...