Eye-catching new mural for closed Leyland pub as new owners eye summer opening

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 23rd May 2025, 16:27 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A new pub is set to open at the former Rum Jacks Irish Bar in Leyland town centre.

Rum Jack’s – at the junction of Towngate and Hough Lane – ceased trading in March after wrangles with South Ribble Borough Council over licensing issues and noise complaints.

The new Leyland-themed mural on the side of the former Rum Jacks Irish Bar, now closed, in Towngate, LeylandThe new Leyland-themed mural on the side of the former Rum Jacks Irish Bar, now closed, in Towngate, Leyland
The new Leyland-themed mural on the side of the former Rum Jacks Irish Bar, now closed, in Towngate, Leyland | Lee Dixon

The bar’s eye-catching Irish-themed mural on the side of the building in Malden Street has been painted over with a new “Made in Leyland” theme, celebrating the town’s heritage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new mural is the work of Preston artist Shawn Sharpe, who also painted the Rum Jacks mural. It features historic street scenes of the town, as well as the Leyland Motors tanks and buses which put the town on the map.

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Nothing has been confirmed at this stage, but whispers around town suggest the new owners of the Towngate venue will re-name the bar The Ship.

Work has been taking place inside the bar this week, with those behind the new venture reportedly keen to open in time for summer.

More to follow...

Related topics:Leyland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice