Eye-catching new mural for closed Leyland pub as new owners eye summer opening
Rum Jack’s – at the junction of Towngate and Hough Lane – ceased trading in March after wrangles with South Ribble Borough Council over licensing issues and noise complaints.
The bar’s eye-catching Irish-themed mural on the side of the building in Malden Street has been painted over with a new “Made in Leyland” theme, celebrating the town’s heritage.
The new mural is the work of Preston artist Shawn Sharpe, who also painted the Rum Jacks mural. It features historic street scenes of the town, as well as the Leyland Motors tanks and buses which put the town on the map.
Nothing has been confirmed at this stage, but whispers around town suggest the new owners of the Towngate venue will re-name the bar The Ship.
Work has been taking place inside the bar this week, with those behind the new venture reportedly keen to open in time for summer.
More to follow...
