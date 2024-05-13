Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The lease for two music venues, credited with creating a Manchester style Northern Quarter vibe in Burnley, are now officially up for grabs.

The Electric Circus and the Circus Cafe Lounge in Bank Parade were created three years ago by Ray Harrison when he bought the former industrial warehouses and transformed them into music venues.

The lease for the Electric Circus is £2,167 pcm and the Circus lounge is £1,083 pcm with Burnley based JonSimon estate agents. The Electric Circus is described as an ideal live music venue and the Circus Lounge is being marketed as a real ale/ craft bar suited to hosting DJ and band nights due to its raised stage. Since opening the two venues have built up a loyal following by hosting a variety of themed music nights and hosted acts from across the UK and also local DJ’s events. The venues played host to the re birth of the punk fest and mammoth memorial scooter rally, drawing in hundreds of people.

Keeping the industrial feel of the venues, Ray filled them with memorabilllia and interesting items he has collected over the years while on his world travels. From vintage hair salon hairdryers and decommissioned bumper cars to a tank that took pride of place outside the venues, revellers were drawn to the uniqueness of the place.