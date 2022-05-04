Le Patio, St Annes, restaurant review: Holiday vibe from menu inspired by favourite destinations

Le Patio, Wood Street, St Annes

Our visit was during a busy bank holiday weekend, yet the service was excellent with our reserved table ready and waiting and food and drinks orders soon taken.

It was evening time, so we were seated inside but the al fresco tables would certainly be tempting for a warm lunch-time treat in the little garden area this eaterie stands in.

The menu offers a variety of Mediterranean dishes but diners can also tuck into traditional fish and chips or a burger if they prefer, while there is also a wide selection of steaks on offer.

Grilled asparagus

My husband Clive opted for grilled asparagus served with pan fried duck eggs for his starter, and this healthy looking choice was given a definite seal of approval as a perfect light appetiser.

For me, the evening’s theme was going to be dips – with my starter of warm olive focaccia being accompanied by a trio of little pots each revealing a different treat for the taste buds.

Basil pesto, sun dried tomato pesto and peperonata dip were delicious spread onto the focaccia.

A main course for Clive of oven roasted sea bass accompanied by sauteed Jersey potatoes, tender stemmed broccoli and caper butter sauce did not disappoint.

Oven roasted seabass

Ok so it’s not quite the same as a fresh catch enjoyed at a Greek harbourside, but the flavoursome fish was enough at least to remind us of our travels to sunnier climes.

My choice was the Mediterranean Pork, grilled and cooked with garlic, oregano, dill, cucumber and red chillies.

For me, the portion size of the pork was too much and I struggled to get through it, while I have come to realise the couscous it was served with perhaps just isn’t my thing.

But I did love the Greek yoghurt and lime dip also provided on the plate – as I mentioned earlier, it was all about the dips for me when it came to this meal!

Another slight irritation for me was the preponderance of rocket on the dishes, which is something many restaurants now do.

Much as I like my greens, hunting through too much of them to reach my food is a distraction.

There is plenty of variety on the menu, and on another day I would be tempted by the sharing platters offering either meat or seafood selections served with salad and rice, while there are also pasta and risotto dishes on the menu.

Desserts range from creme brulee to sticky toffee pudding or cheesecake of the day.

We accompanied our meal with a bottle of crisp Pinot Grigio while a jug of water was also brought to the table.

The atmosphere on our visit was vibrant with most tables full as families, couples and friends celebrated the holiday weekend.