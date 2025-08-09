Their newly released Pint Report dives into average beer prices across the region’s major towns and cities, highlighting the top spots for a budget-friendly drink.

Topping the list is Burnley, where the average price of a pint sits at just £2.50 – a rarity in 2025. Blackpool follows at £3.25, with Blackburn and Chorley tied at £3.50. Meanwhile, Preston rounds out the top five with a still-reasonable average of £4 per pint.

The report aims to shine a light on how prices vary locally, offering a helpful guide for both residents and visitors navigating tighter personal budgets.

With additional pint price averages sourced from previous studies for areas such as: Bury, Bolton and Lancaster for price comparison.

The data was compiled using figures from Numbeo, analysing average pint prices across Lancashire in 2025. With price differences of over £1.50 between towns, the findings highlight just how much your location can affect your wallet – even when it comes to something as simple as a drink at the pub.