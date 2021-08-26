Lancashire tradesmen offered £250 to work as 'professional Breakfast Testers'

MyJobQuote - a website which connects households with trusted tradesmen - are on the hunt for "Britain’s best builder’s breakfast"

In order to find this "perfect breakfast", they are looking for a "brekkie mad brickie" to taste test the most important meal of the day at local cafes and get paid £250 for the privilege.

The website is seeking a Lancashire tradesmen with a hearty appetite to get stuck into platefuls of bacon, sausages and eggs at cafes in Liverpool and Manchester.

As well as free belly-bursting brekkies, the lucky tradesman will also be paid travel expenses and £250 cash for their feedback.

Heather Barrigan from MyJobQuote said: "If you love a full English breakfast this could be your dream job. Not only do you get to eat as many full English breakfasts as you can handle for free, we will pay travel expenses on top of your £250 pay packet."

The successful candidates will need to judge the breakfasts on the following criteria:

- How appetising is the appearance

Lancashire's 'brekkie mad brickies' are being offered £250 to eat as many Full English breakfasts as they can handle

- Breakfast item ratio

- Quality of produce and cookery

- The overall taste

- Value for money

To apply for the 'Breakfast Tester' job, simply fill in the form on the website telling them why you would be PERFECT for the role.

Entries are open until Tuesday, August 31 at 9pm and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 3 on the MyJobQuote website.