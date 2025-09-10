La Locanda secures ‘Exceptional’ status in The Good Food Guide

In its review, The Good Food Guide praised La Locanda as “an unmissable Italian in the Ribble Valley,” and commended owners Maurizio and Cinzia Bocchi for more than two decades of dedication to authentic Italian cuisine. The Guide noted:

“For over 20 years, Cinzia and Maurizio Bocchi have been raising the ‘tricolore’ in defiance of the ‘fast-food, frozen lasagne and garlic bread’ norm still typical of many Anglo-Italian restaurants.”

Founded in 2003, La Locanda has long been recognised for championing the true traditions of Italian dining. From sourcing sustainable, seasonal produce to showcasing recipes deeply rooted in regional culture, Maurizio and Cinzia’s philosophy blends passion, heritage, and integrity. Their approach has earned them loyal support from local diners, international acclaim, and recognition from Italian institutions and gastronomic authorities.

Reflecting on the honour, Maurizio and Cinzia Bocchi said:

“When a friend of La Locanda sent us a congratulatory e-mail, we checked immediately. We read it so many times because we couldn’t believe the exceptional review we had received! It is the most wonderful endorsement of our 22 years of commitment to truly traditional Italian cuisine.”

The accolade from The Good Food Guide is a milestone moment for La Locanda, reaffirming the Bocchis’ longstanding mission: to share a genuine Italian food culture with the Ribble Valley and beyond.

About La Locanda

La Locanda, located in the heart of Gisburn, Lancashire, has been offering an authentic taste of Italy since 2003. Led by Maurizio and Cinzia Bocchi, the restaurant is committed to sustainability, traditional techniques, and culinary integrity. A proud recipient of multiple awards and certifications, including Ospitalità Italiana, La Locanda continues to be a benchmark for authentic Italian dining in the UK.

