KFC has big plans for Preston this week as the fried chicken giant celebrates 60 years since opening its first UK restaurant in the city.

The 60th birthday celebration will be hosted at Preston Flag Market from 12pm to 3.30pm on Wednesday (June 4).

It marks six decades since KFC opened its very first UK branch in Fishergate in 1965 - nine years before McDonald’s and Burger King first came to the UK in 1974.

A plaque in the Preston restaurant celebrating its heritage as the first KFC branch to open in the UK back in 1965 | Submitted

Roz Eccles, Assistant Manager for the original KFC restaurant at Fishergate, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to celebrate KFC’s 60th anniversary here at Fishergate, where it all started back in 1965.

“Having worked at the store for 30 years, and living in Preston all my life, I’ve seen firsthand how much our community and customers have always remained at the heart of everything we do.

“That’s why it is brilliant to be able to share our celebrations with the people of Preston, as thank you for their continued support.”

Councillor Sue Whittam, Mayor of Preston City Council, added: “It’s great that KFC has been a committed part of the Preston community for the last 60 years, bringing jobs and opportunities to the area while also supporting our communities throughout the North West with events like this.”

Preston is home to the UK's first ever KFC restaurant which opened in Fishergate in 1965 | Delta Charlie

KFC’s Preston birthday bash

KFC Preston’s 60th birthday will include an “immersive museum and secret cinema” where six decades of the brand’s history will come alive.

Featuring original KFC menus and uniforms, the brand’s most iconic advertising campaigns and other nostalgic memorabilia, fried chicken fans will be able to trace KFC’s journey from its roots in Kentucky to the very first restaurant in Preston.

People can also win exclusive prizes at the prize crane and prize wheel including a grand mystery prize, KFC vouchers (called ‘Chicken Cheques’) and KFC swag, while enjoying the live music provided by Preston locals Red Rose Radio.

SpudBros and KFC Preston’s local legend Roz Eccles with KFC’s limited-edition 60th Birthday Spud | KFC / Spudbros

To mark the anniversary, KFC will also be teaming up with Preston’s famous SpudBros to create a limited-edition Spud, featuring KFC’s iconic Popcorn Chicken and Supercharger Sauce.

The Spud will be available for one day only on Wednesday, from the famous SpudBros tram at Preston’s Flag Market. The Spud will be given away for free to the People of Preston as a thank you for being the original home to KFC in the UK since 1965.

Rob Swain, General Manager KFC UK & Ireland, said: "Preston is where British fried chicken history began.

“Sixty years on and we’re still serving up our famous chicken to the community of Preston where the nation got its first taste of our 11 herbs and spices.

“Our event and partnership with SpudBros are a way of us recognising our heritage in this incredible city and saying thank you to the people of Preston for playing such an important role in our growth story this side of the pond.

“We look forward to continuing serve the people of Preston for many years to come.”