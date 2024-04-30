‘I’ve had so many kebabs’: Watch our LP Eats scores on the doors video ranking Preston kebabs

At the halfway point of the wonderfully meaty debut LP Eats food review series, we take a look at the scores on the doors and rank the five kebabs sampled so far.
By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Apr 2024, 12:30 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 12:31 BST
Greekouzina’s amazing chicken gyros wrap

Greetings, kebab fans. Now, this LP Eats review series on Preston’s finest and foremost kebab houses was geared up to pinpoint the very best of the city’s culinary offering when it comes to all things meaty, spicy, and saucy wrapped in fluffy naan. 

So far during the debut LP Eats season, we’ve had a wide selection of sumptuous scran, from slightly more run-of-the-mill offerings to proper blow-your-socks-off stunners.

Here’s how the five kebabs we’ve had the pleasure of tasting so far stack up...

