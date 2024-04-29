Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Greetings, kebab fans. Now, this LP Eats review series on Preston’s finest and foremost kebab houses was geared up to pinpoint the very best of the city’s culinary offering when it comes to all things meaty, spicy, and saucy wrapped in fluffy naan.

And, so far, we’ve had a wide selection of sumptuous scran, from slightly more run-of-the-mill offerings to proper blow-your-socks-off stunners. Here’s how the five kebabs we’ve had the pleasure of tasting so far stack up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greekouzina’s chicken gyros wrap

In joint first-place, we have the brilliant kebabs from Damascus and Greekouzina. Both were veritable taste sensations in their own ways - the Damascus kebab had delicious meat and naan as well as an excellent price-tag, while the meat and the naan from Greekouzina was (if possible) even better, justifying it’s slightly heftier price tag. The two were neck-and-neck at the top of our table on 19/25 points.

In third place is Jaffa - this kebab was the classic, quintessential kebab of your late-night dreams. It was fragrant, spicy, tasty, and filling, plus it came with a wonderful pot of homemade tandoori dip, which no other kebab could boast and which made this lunchtime treat a real standout. Overall, this kebab was a real crowd-pleaser, although the naan could have been slightly more special. Total: 18/25.

In fourth was the kebab from Falafel+ - the famous Preston food van which serves countless students each day as they roll out of bed and roam in search of some grub before a late afternoon lecture. The salad and sauce on this weighty bit of kit was outstanding - fresh and flavoursome - while the chicken was good if not outstanding (even with a welcome tinge-taste of falafel). The store-bought naan was a let-down, however. Total: 16.5/25.

Finally, we have Bianco. Now, this was a fine Mexican-style chicken wrap, but it wasn’t a particularly memorable kebab. When you want a kebab, you want meat cooked on a spit, basted in spicy sauce, moist and dripping. This was pan-fried chicken and peppers and, as I said in my original review, it struck me as something I could very easily rustle up at home myself. Disappointing, but the service was friendly. Total: 13/25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LP Eats Leaderboard