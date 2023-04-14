News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk
1 hour ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
6 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
7 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
8 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
8 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected

Indian takeaway Preston: These are the Preston Indian takeaways with 5 star hygiene ratings

It’s finally the weekend, and for many that calls for a curry, but where from? The Post has collected all the perfectly rated Indian takeaways in Preston for you to help you choose!

By Aimee Seddon
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

All food serving businesses in Preston are checked by the Food Standards Agency, and given a rating between 0 and 5 based on how hygienically food is handled, with 5 being the best.

The Post has scoured the Food Standards Agency website for takeaways with the top rating, and collected the ones serve Indian food.

Take a look at the 9 cleanest Indian takeaways in Preston below:

The Indian takeaways in Preston with top hygiene ratings- ordered by most recent rating. Photo by amirali mirhashemian on Unsplash.

1. Cleanest Indian takeaways

The Indian takeaways in Preston with top hygiene ratings- ordered by most recent rating. Photo by amirali mirhashemian on Unsplash. Photo: amirali mirhashemian on Unsplash

Photo Sales
468 Blackpool Road, Preston, PR2 1HX. Rated 5 star on March 29 2023.

2. Tiger Belly

468 Blackpool Road, Preston, PR2 1HX. Rated 5 star on March 29 2023. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
37 Blackpool Road, Preston, PR2 6BT. Rated 5 star on January 11 2023.

3. Chillies

37 Blackpool Road, Preston, PR2 6BT. Rated 5 star on January 11 2023. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
6-8 Terrace Street Preston, PR1 5LJ. Rated 5 star on November 30 2022.

4. Lahori Xpress Limited

6-8 Terrace Street Preston, PR1 5LJ. Rated 5 star on November 30 2022. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PrestonFood Standards Agency