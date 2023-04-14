Indian takeaway Preston: These are the Preston Indian takeaways with 5 star hygiene ratings
It’s finally the weekend, and for many that calls for a curry, but where from? The Post has collected all the perfectly rated Indian takeaways in Preston for you to help you choose!
By Aimee Seddon
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST
All food serving businesses in Preston are checked by the Food Standards Agency, and given a rating between 0 and 5 based on how hygienically food is handled, with 5 being the best.
The Post has scoured the Food Standards Agency website for takeaways with the top rating, and collected the ones serve Indian food.
Take a look at the 9 cleanest Indian takeaways in Preston below:
