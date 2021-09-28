Gin and Rum Festival 2021 Winter Gardens

In pictures Gin and Rum Festival at Blackpool Winter Gardens

It was ‘cheers’ all round as revellers indulged in a very rum time for the return of the drinks festival at Winter Gardens over the weekend.

By Nicola Jaques
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 12:30 pm

The venue played host to the largest touring Gin and Rum Festival for the second time and guests enjoyed a fine afternoon and evening of 60 artisan gins and 60 rum varieties.

Party-goers also enjoyed music from the DJ and a live band. The festival comes back again in 2022 on October 1.

It was ‘cheers’ all round as revellers indulged in a very rum time for the return of the drinks festival at Winter Gardens over the weekend. Debbie Pratt and Julie Atkinson.

Charlotte Webb from Blackpool Rock Gin

