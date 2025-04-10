I'll take a free Harry Ramsden's fish & chips... with Frank's RedHot Sauce on it!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Danny Dyer already making waves by dousing his fish & chips in hot sauce in his role as ‘The CodFather’, Frank’s RedHot Sauce are kicking your Friday chippy tea up another notch by giving away free grub.

Enticing the nation to experience the bold, new taste first hand, Frank’s RedHot has teamed up with the iconic Harry Ramsden’s to create a match made in heaven - a sizzling twist on the classic with Frank’s RedHot’s signature flavour and heat meeting Harry Ramsden’s world famous fish batter.

To celebrate the partnership, Harry Ramsden’s will be giving away a free takeaway portion of Fish and Frank's for anyone who can prove their name is either Harry, Harriet, Frank, or Francesca on Friday 11th April.

Fish and Frank’s will be also up for grabs at key Harry Ramsden’s restaurants across the country for one month, which will also have Frank’s RedHot available as a condiment for the next six months to provide customers with the added option of an extra drizzle.

"We’re beyond excited to bring the perfect balance of flavour and heat of Frank’s RedHot to a true British institution, Harry Ramsden’s,” said Amit Singh, UK Marketing Director at McCormick. “The new Fish and Frank’s menu item is the perfect way for fish and chip lovers to enjoy their favourite meal kicked up a notch. We can’t wait to see everyone’s reactions when they get their first taste."

Edwina Low, Head of Marketing at Deep Blue Restaurants added: "Harry Ramsden’s is built on tradition, but like Frank’s RedHot, we also love pushing the boundaries of flavour. This partnership allows us to bring something fresh, exciting, and a little fiery to the table – and we can’t wait to introduce the new menu at our locations across the nation.”

The namesake offer will be available for the first 200 people at participating restaurants including Blackpool, Cheshire Oaks, and Salford Quays on launch day. Customers are required to bring proof of ID.

