Fans of IKEA's famous meatballs can now get their fill of the Swedish delicacy by visiting the retailer's Preston store.

The Plan and Order Point at Deepdale Retail Park now sells packs of its frozen meatballs for customers to collect and tuck into at home.

The 1000g packs go by the name HUVUDROLL and cost £7.50. They are now available to order online - along with chicken and plant-based versions.

IKEA recommends serving its iconic meatballs the Swedish way - with mashed potatoes, cream sauce and lingonberry jam, which are also available for collection.

A range of other favourite IKEA foods can also be collected from the Preston store, such as mashed potato mix, cream sauce, frozen waffles and cinnamon buns.

The IKEA website says: "We know that there is great demand for our meatballs - what's a visit to IKEA without them?

"Our meatballs were launched in 1985 and are loved by people everywhere. With mashed potatoes, cream sauce and lingonberry jam, they’re as Swedish as it gets.

"Although our collection point may not have a hot meatball offer available, we have made sure that there are frozen meatballs available for you to take home and cook yourself. Easy to cook and serve – they are a tasty IKEA icon."

IKEA opened its Preston Plan & Order Point at Deepdale Retail Park in July 2023

The website adds: "Meatballs should taste like meat. That’s why we’ve seasoned the beef and pork gently with only a few ingredients, every one of them enhancing the meat flavour even more.

"Easily prepared from frozen in minutes. In the oven, in the microwave or on the stove.

"Easily portioned. Prepare the amount needed, leave the rest in the freezer.

"Just as tasty warm as they are cold, e.g. halved as a sandwich topping."