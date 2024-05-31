I'd heard a lot of praise for this Preston kebab house, and I was not disappointed at all - it was massive

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 31st May 2024, 17:34 BST
Updated 31st May 2024, 17:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
For the latest episode of LP Eats, we headed down to sample the food at a Preston classic...

Having heard plenty of praise for Mick’s Hut from many a local kebab aficionado, I was very excited to try the food for myself...

Mick's HutMick's Hut
Mick's Hut

Emerging from the iconic takeaway with a kebab the size of a small child or a regularly-sized rugby ball, my excitement only grew in anticipation of finally being able to get stuck into a bit of legendary local scran.

Here’s what we made of it...

Related topics:first personPrestonFoodTakeaway

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.