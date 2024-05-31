I'd heard a lot of praise for this Preston kebab house, and I was not disappointed at all - it was massive
For the latest episode of LP Eats, we headed down to sample the food at a Preston classic...
Having heard plenty of praise for Mick’s Hut from many a local kebab aficionado, I was very excited to try the food for myself...
Emerging from the iconic takeaway with a kebab the size of a small child or a regularly-sized rugby ball, my excitement only grew in anticipation of finally being able to get stuck into a bit of legendary local scran.
Here’s what we made of it...
