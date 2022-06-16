From modern ice cream parlours to traditional family recipes, there are a variety of different flavours, toppings and sauces on offer to make ice cream the perfect family delight.

Do you fancy the classic vanilla with raspberry sauce, sprinkles and a flake – or are you more adventurous and enjoy trying flavours that are a little more unusual like blue bubblegum or key lime?

Across Preston, there are plenty of places to stop off to grab an ice cream no matter where you’re heading.

Here are some of the best places in the region to grab a cooling sweet treat. All have a rating of at least 4.7 out of 5 on Google reviews.

1. Hakuna Matata Hakuna Matata Ice Cream & Sweet Coffee Shop in the covered market on Earl Street has a 5 out of 5 rating on Google reviews

2. Sugar Crush Desserts Sugar Crush Desserts on Harewood Road has a 5 out of 5 rating on Google reviews

3. Truly Scrumptious Truly Scrumptious on Naze Lane, Freckleton, has a 4.9 out of 5 rating on Google reviews

4. Mr Scoopz Mr Scoopz on Ribbleton Avenue has a 4.9 out of 5 rating on Google reviews