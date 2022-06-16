I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice crem

Ice cream near me: This is where you can tuck into some of the best ice cream in Preston

As the weather continues to improve and a heatwave predicted, it’s the ideal time to treat yourself to a delicious scoop of ice cream or two.

By Jon Peake
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 3:45 pm

From modern ice cream parlours to traditional family recipes, there are a variety of different flavours, toppings and sauces on offer to make ice cream the perfect family delight.

Do you fancy the classic vanilla with raspberry sauce, sprinkles and a flake – or are you more adventurous and enjoy trying flavours that are a little more unusual like blue bubblegum or key lime?

Across Preston, there are plenty of places to stop off to grab an ice cream no matter where you’re heading.

Here are some of the best places in the region to grab a cooling sweet treat. All have a rating of at least 4.7 out of 5 on Google reviews.

1. Hakuna Matata

Hakuna Matata Ice Cream & Sweet Coffee Shop in the covered market on Earl Street has a 5 out of 5 rating on Google reviews

2. Sugar Crush Desserts

Sugar Crush Desserts on Harewood Road has a 5 out of 5 rating on Google reviews

3. Truly Scrumptious

Truly Scrumptious on Naze Lane, Freckleton, has a 4.9 out of 5 rating on Google reviews

4. Mr Scoopz

Mr Scoopz on Ribbleton Avenue has a 4.9 out of 5 rating on Google reviews

