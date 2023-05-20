The sun’s out and we need no better excuse to get an icecream.
From 99’s to sundays and even a Coke float, Preston’s icecream parlours have it all.
We’ve picked out some of the best rated places on Google Reviews that are worth a trip.
Take a look below at where to go.
1. Brooks Gelato, Barton
This family-run gelato parlour is based in the grounds of a farm in Station Lane, Barton.
It gets 4.7 out of 5 on Google Reviews.
One reviewer said: "Will be going again definitely recommend. You can also buy raw milk and milkshakes." Photo: Catherine Musgrove
2. The Cow Shed, Penwortham
This parlour in Liverpool Road gets 4.7 out of 5 on Google Reviews.
It also serves hot meals and drinks.
One review said: "Wow! What a great little place, really interesting menu and fairly priced." Photo: Google
3. Cuffs, Ribbleton Avenue
A Ribbleton landmark, serving homemade icecream, it gets 4.5 out of 5 on Google.
The latest review says: "Plenty to choose from from ice creams to pick and mixes, thick shakes and waffles and cookie dough." Photo: Google
4. Hakuna Matata
Hakuna Matata Ice Cream & Sweet Coffee Shop in the covered market on Earl Street has a 5 out of 5 rating on Google reviews Photo: gr