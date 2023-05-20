News you can trust since 1886
Ice cream near me: These are some of the best places to tuck into ice cream in and around Preston

The sun’s out and we need no better excuse to get an icecream.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 20th May 2023, 04:55 BST

From 99’s to sundays and even a Coke float, Preston’s icecream parlours have it all.

We’ve picked out some of the best rated places on Google Reviews that are worth a trip.

Take a look below at where to go.

This family-run gelato parlour is based in the grounds of a farm in Station Lane, Barton. It gets 4.7 out of 5 on Google Reviews. One reviewer said: "Will be going again definitely recommend. You can also buy raw milk and milkshakes."

1. Brooks Gelato, Barton

Photo: Catherine Musgrove

This parlour in Liverpool Road gets 4.7 out of 5 on Google Reviews. It also serves hot meals and drinks. One review said: "Wow! What a great little place, really interesting menu and fairly priced."

2. The Cow Shed, Penwortham

Photo: Google

A Ribbleton landmark, serving homemade icecream, it gets 4.5 out of 5 on Google. The latest review says: "Plenty to choose from from ice creams to pick and mixes, thick shakes and waffles and cookie dough."

3. Cuffs, Ribbleton Avenue

Photo: Google

Hakuna Matata Ice Cream & Sweet Coffee Shop in the covered market on Earl Street has a 5 out of 5 rating on Google reviews

4. Hakuna Matata

Photo: gr

