I went to KFC’s 60th birthday party on Preston's Flag Market as the store celebrates 6 decades in business
Celebrating their 60th birthday in style, the KFC restaurant put on a huge part on Preston’s Flag Market, even going as far as to collaborate with long-time local favourites Spud Bros to offer a one-day-only free limited-edition spud, featuring KFC’s Popcorn Chicken and Supercharger sauce
With KFC having gone on to open more than a 1,000 further stores since the doors of their debut Preston restaurant opened, the even was a local celebration for what has gone on to become a truly global brand.
The event showcased previous uniforms from over the decades, fascinating memorabilia from the beginning of the journey in the UK to now, and information on the company’s growth over the years.
A secret cinema also showed the history of KFC bringing the last six decades to life for guests, while prizes were also up for grabs for winners of various games such as spin the wheel and a claw machine.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.